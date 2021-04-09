NEWARK (BCN/CBS SF) — A traffic collision at the intersection of Thornton Avenue and an Interstate Highway 880 off-ramp in Newark early Friday morning killed at least one and seriously injured at least two others, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Fremont police received emergency calls around 2:30 a.m. Friday regarding the collision. Officers and first responders were dispatched to the intersection and found two vehicles with major damage.

A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle was traveling west on Thornton Avenue and the second was traveling north on the off-ramp.

According to a witness interviewed by police investigators, the vehicle exiting the freeway was legally entering the intersection with a green light. The vehicle on Thornton subsequently struck the vehicle exiting the freeway.

The two drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were taken to a hospital with major injuries. The passenger later died from those injuries, according to the Fremont police.

The passenger’s identity was not released Friday as next of kin have yet to be notified.

Officers are still investigating the collision and believe alcohol may have been a factor.

People with information are asked to contact Michael Ramsey with the Fremont Police Department Traffic Unit at (510) 790-6776 or via email at mramsey@fremont.gov.

