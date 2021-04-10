MOSS LANDING (CBS SF) — At least one person died when a vehicle went into the Old Salinas River in Moss Landing, in Monterey County, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday at Dolan Road and Highway 1.
No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed