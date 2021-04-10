COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CHP, Deadly Crash, Fatal accident, Moss Landing

MOSS LANDING (CBS SF) — At least one person died when a vehicle went into the Old Salinas River in Moss Landing, in Monterey County, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.

Intersection of Highway 1 and Dolan Rd. in Moss Landing. (Google Street View)

The crash was reported at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday at Dolan Road and Highway 1.

No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed