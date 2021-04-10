COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Filed Under:Fire, Half Moon Bay, san benito house

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — An early morning fire damaged the historic San Benito House Inn in downtown Half Moon Bay early Saturday.

Cal Fire crews responded to calls of heavy smoke at the historic inn, restaurant and deli that was built in 1905 in the predawn hours.

They quickly evacuated the upper floor’s six rooms, but said three people did suffer minor injuries.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but did damage the building. A cause of the fire remained under investigation.