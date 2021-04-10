HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — An early morning fire damaged the historic San Benito House Inn in downtown Half Moon Bay early Saturday.
Cal Fire crews responded to calls of heavy smoke at the historic inn, restaurant and deli that was built in 1905 in the predawn hours.
They quickly evacuated the upper floor’s six rooms, but said three people did suffer minor injuries.
HAPPENING NOW: Firefighters are evacuating the upper floor of a building in downtown Half Moon Bay. Smoke is coming from the second floor of the San Benito House at Main Street and Mill Street. pic.twitter.com/4Tq4XBSOF2
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 10, 2021
UPDATE: Firefighters have searched the building and everyone is out. #MainIncident pic.twitter.com/iyzxB6UtiR
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 10, 2021
The fire was quickly brought under control, but did damage the building. A cause of the fire remained under investigation.