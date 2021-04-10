EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Traffic is moving, albeit slowly, again after a large rockslide in the Sierra that blocked a major artery from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe Friday.
Highway 50 is back open to one lane over Echo Summit after a rockslide happened just after 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 50 just east of Echo Summit forcing the closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes.
Rock scaling work now on Highway 50 after boulder blasting just east of Echo Summit due to a rock slide early this morning. Full closure still in place. We’re gearing to open up one lane this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/U2wL0hJwlF
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021
Caltrans crews spent the day blasting large boulders to clear the slide and posted a video Friday afternoon saying, “We’re gearing to open up one lane this afternoon.”
Rock scaling work is expected to continue and Caltrans said crews will monitor 24/7 through weekend to make sure the route remains safe for travel.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE #1 in @CountyElDorado: 🚨Rockslide on US-50 just east of Echo Summit. EB & WB lanes CLOSED. 🚧 #KnowBeforeYouGo @Caltrux @CHP_Valley @CHP_Truckee @CHPPlacerville @cityofslt @CaltransHQ @CaltransDist10 @CaltransD4 @CHPSouthLake @CALFIRENEU @NevadaCountyCA pic.twitter.com/vKon6wof0T

— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021