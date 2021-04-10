COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Traffic is moving, albeit slowly, again after a large rockslide in the Sierra that blocked a major artery from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe Friday.

Highway 50 is back open to one lane over Echo Summit after a rockslide happened  just after 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 50 just east of Echo Summit forcing the closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Caltrans crews spent the day blasting large boulders to clear the slide and posted a video Friday afternoon saying, “We’re gearing to open up one lane this afternoon.”

Rock scaling work is expected to continue and Caltrans said crews will monitor 24/7 through weekend to make sure the route remains safe for travel.