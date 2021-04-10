LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — A woman discovered her three grandchildren — all under the age of 5 — slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning and their mother gone, police said. The mother, considered a suspect, was later apprehended in Central California.

The grandmother was returning home from work when she went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood and found the children had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel said.

CONTINUING COVERAGE AT CBS LA: 3 Children Stabbed; Mother Captured in Central California

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted the children appeared to be under 5 years old. A police spokesman initially said they were under the age of 3.

The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, Jovel said.

Police identified their mother, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, as a suspect in the slayings.

Investigators learned that she may have committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and stolen a silver-colored Toyota pickup truck. Just after 2 p.m., the LAPD reported that Carrillo was captured in the Tulare County community of Ponderosa.

Jovel said investigators were still working to determine a motive.

“At this point, (Carillo) is a suspect in this incident but that doesn’t exclude other people,” Jovel said.

The department received reports Carrillo was driving her car and heading north Saturday on Interstate 5 when she got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area. She abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle, he said.

“We’re trying to figure out what ties she has up north,” he said.

