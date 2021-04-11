OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 57-year-old Asian man was brutally assaulted on an Oakland street Saturday — another brazen attack of an Asian American captured on cellphone video.

The video begins with a struggle on the sidewalk. It happened on 10th Street between Martin Luther King Jr Way and Jefferson Street around 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

The victim did not want to go on camera, but tells KPIX 5 he was on his way to get his morning coffee when he was attacked from behind.

“The perpetrator was sitting on top of the victim, holding him down physically and landing blows to his face, his chest, and the victim was struggling, screaming for help,” said witness Angela Chuk. “It lasted maybe 20 to 30 seconds, as we were yelling for him to stop.”

Chuk said she and her siblings tried to distract the suspect, by yelling and banging on the window, and called 911.

After the victim and suspect get off the ground, the video shows the attacker throwing another punch, before the victim goes after him. He chases the suspect into the street. The suspect hops into a parked car and drives off.

The victim says he suffered bruising and swelling to his face, and the suspect was not successful in taking his wallet.

Chuk said she is in town visiting her brother.

“I have been warning my brother to be extra vigilant and to be careful, but Betty, it is an entirely different experience, seeing it firsthand, right outside my brother’s window,” said Chuk. “It was chilling, it was disturbing, it was unthinkable, it was horrifying.”

The family hopes in sharing their video, someone will recognize the assailant.