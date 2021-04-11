BLOOMFIELD (CBS SF) — One person was killed late Saturday night in a fiery head-on collision on Highway 1 in rural Sonoma County, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash between two pickup trucks took place at 11:31 p.m. Saturday on Highway 1 at Valley Ford Road west of Bloomfield.
Officers responded to multiple reports of a traffic collision with one vehicle on fire and people trapped inside. By 12:48 a.m. Sunday, the incident was reclassified from a car fire to a fatality.
At least crash victim was airlifted to a Santa Rosa hospital for treatment. Traffic on the highway was shut down overnight.
The victim’s identity and any other details about the crash were not available early Sunday morning.