PHOENIX (AP) — Matt Chapman homered among his three hits, Jed Lowrie added two hits and three RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Madison Bumgarner in a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Lowrie doubled home two runs in the third inning and singled and scored in a three-run fifth capped by Chapman’s second homer of the season for a 6-2 lead.READ MORE: Lawsuit Alleges Low-Income Homeowners Were Manipulated Into Getting PACE Green-Energy Loans
Bumgarner gave up seven hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and three walks. He was removed after hitting Sean Murphy with a pitch following Chapman’s solo homer.READ MORE: COVID: Bay Area Expert Says Michigan's Surge From UK Variant Not Likely In California
Oakland has won four of five after starting the season 0-6.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: 2 Dead, 7 Injured, 1 Arrest In Suspected DUI Crash In Pittsburg
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.