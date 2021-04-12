SQUAW VALLEY (KPIX/CBS SF) – Construction is set to begin this summer on a gondola connecting two of Lake Tahoe’s biggest ski resorts.
The gondola will connect Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows. Denver-based Alterrra Mountain Co. said the project will cost about $60 million. but did not announce a completion date.
The ride is expected to last 16 minutes, connecting base areas that are otherwise 7 miles apart. The gondola will have the capacity to move 1,400 people per hour in cabins that seat up to eight passengers.
Combined, both resorts have about 6,000 acres of skiable terrain.