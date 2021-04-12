PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A groundbreaking was held Friday by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District to mark the start of construction of a replacement fire station to serve the unincorporated community of Bay Point and the neighboring city of Pittsburg.

The new Fire Station 86 in Bay Point will replace the current station on Willow Pass Road that has been in continuous service since the late 1940s and is no longer adequate to serve the growing area.

“When completed, Fire Station 86 will enhance emergency service capabilities and better support district firefighters, allowing for better quality of life, health, training and community interaction. The station will be built to modern earthquake standards to ensure its availability for facilitating disaster preparedness and response, and its three oversized bays will accommodate large apparatus such as the district’s fire dozers, if needed,” district officials said in an announcement.

“We are pleased to announce construction of our long-awaited Fire Station 86 in Bay Point, offering enhanced facilities to support emergency services to neighboring communities,” said Lewis T. Broschard III, fire chief, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. “Today is the culmination of a project several decades in the planning that will soon provide a functional and long overdue modern fire station for our firefighters in Bay Point and the communities they serve.”

The station will house one engine company and have space to accommodate a second crew for Red Flag fire weather events or future service expansion.

The 10,800-square-foot, single-story structure at 10 Goble Court in Bay Point will conform with seismic standards and ADA requirements, and feature modern systems needed to serve the community over the next 50 years, officials said.

Cancer prevention is a focus of the design, which includes state-of-the-art gross decontamination showers, turnout extractors and modern systems for extraction of diesel exhaust particulates.

The building will have three apparatus bays, a kitchen, seven firefighter dormitories, three restrooms, offices, training and exercise facilities, decontamination spaces, storage, day- and dining-rooms. The site will include visitor parking, secured firefighter parking, an emergency power generator, an onsite fuel tank and a photovoltaic roof system.

The design was approved by county supervisors last October and a $9.6 million construction contract with Overaa & Co. was approved in January.

