SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Following the model it used during higher-risk events like Halloween and New Year’s Eve during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Francisco-based vacation rental giant Airbnb announced Monday it will place strict limitations on one-day rental requests for the July 4th holiday.

Company officials said they have introduced the rules “to strengthen our hosts’ protection against unauthorized parties. We believe it worked. Those weekends were quiet, and these initiatives were well-received by our host community.”

“We’ve learned that July 4 is being pegged as the ‘reopening’ date in the U.S., which is great for the country as well as for the Airbnb community,” officials said in a press release. “We also know that public health and safety experts are still saying mass gatherings should not happen.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has targeted June 15 for the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions unless there is a surge in new hospitalizations over the next eight weeks. July 4th would be the first major unencumbered holiday since March 2020.

“Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one night reservations in entire home listings in the United States during July 4th weekend,” the company said. “Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb or who already booked their one-night reservation will not be subject to this restriction.”