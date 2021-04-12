SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco displayed more signs of returning to pre-COVID-19 life Monday after the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced it’s reopening all of its indoor pools by mid-June.

Beginning May 1, the city will reopen indoor pools in succession. First is Garfield Pool in the Mission District, scheduled to open on May 1. Then opens the North Beach Pool and Visitacion Valley’s Coffman Pool on May 17. After that the Balboa Pool re-opens June 1, and the Hamilton Pool in the Western Addition is scheduled to reopen June 7.

The department says that the Rossi Pool in the Richmond District, currently being renovated, is expected to re-open in mid-June.

Residents can reserve 60-minute swimming sessions and classes at Sava Pool in the Sunset District and Martin Luther King Jr. Pool in the Bayview District starting Friday, April 16 at 8 a.m. at sfrecpark.org/register. Both pools will open Tuesday, April 20.

“Online registration will be first-come, first-served and is extremely limited, as lap swimming is limited to one swimmer to lane at Sava and MLK, and two swimmers per lane at Mission Pool. Swimmers must be 14 or older to register,” city officials said in a press release.

Mission Pool, San Francisco’s only outdoor pool, re-opened March 8. Its next registration session also opens Friday.

For questions or assistance with registration, call 628-652-2900.