OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — Effective Tuesday, fire service in Oakland will be back at full capacity following a reduction of service that started early this year due to city budget concerns, a fire official said.

Service will be back at full capacity at 8 a.m., Deputy Chief of Operations Nicholas Luby said in an email to staff late Monday afternoon.

Oakland received money from the federal American Rescue Plan and at least one other source, which was unanticipated.

Both sources of money contributed to re-establishing full fire service, Luby said. The cut to fire service was due to budget concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had a busy last few months with several multi alarm fires, an uptick in traumatic medical incidents, and the ongoing Covid crisis response,” Oakland fire spokesperson Michael Hunt said.

“As we approach what we expect will be a very challenging 2021 Fire season in California, the Oakland Fire Department needs every resource available to protect lives, property, and the environment,” Hunt said.

