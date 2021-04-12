HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — A pedestrian on U.S. Highway 101 in Healdsburg was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The incident happened on southbound 101 south of Central Healdsburg, and CHP officers were dispatched to the crash at about 12:04 a.m. Saturday.
The CHP said a preliminary investigation showed a Jeep Cherokee was going the speed limit in the left lane when it hit a male pedestrian who was standing in the left lane. It was not immediately known why the pedestrian was in the lane as the Jeep approached.
The driver of the Jeep, a 16-year-old girl, turned to the right to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to avoid the collision, the CHP said. She immediately pulled to the right shoulder and called 911, but the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, the CHP said.
Neither the driver nor her two passengers, a 26-year-old and a 21-year-old, were hurt. The pedestrian was not identified pending notification of family.
Anyone who witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it was asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.