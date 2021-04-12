PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Police in Petaluma arrested a man with multiple arrest warrants and for allegedly having guns without serial numbers and drugs in his possession, following an investigation last week.
Officers were called to Denman Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of a suspicious person in a vehicle. The man then walked to a second vehicle in the area, left and returned a short time later. Authorities said the area has been the scene of recent vandalism.
Police said they contacted the man and performed a record check, which confirmed he was on felony probation and had five warrants out for his arrest. A search of the man and his vehicle yielded multiple drugs, including suspected Fentanyl. Two so-called "ghost guns," which had no serial number, were also found.
The man, identified as 27-year-old Andres Marquez, was taken to the Sonoma County Jail on the warrants and on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale.
According to jail records, Marquez is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.