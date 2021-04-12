COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:ghost guns, Guns, Narcotics, Petaluma, Petaluma news

PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Police in Petaluma arrested a man with multiple arrest warrants and for allegedly having guns without serial numbers and drugs in his possession, following an investigation last week.

Officers were called to Denman Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of a suspicious person in a vehicle. The man then walked to a second vehicle in the area, left and returned a short time later. Authorities said the area has been the scene of recent vandalism.

READ MORE: Stockton Man Gets 17 Year Prison Sentence For Child Sex Trafficking

Police said they contacted the man and performed a record check, which confirmed he was on felony probation and had five warrants out for his arrest. A search of the man and his vehicle yielded multiple drugs, including suspected Fentanyl. Two so-called “ghost guns,” which had no serial number, were also found.

READ MORE: EDD Fraud: Fresno Man, Central Valley Inmate Plead Guilty To $103K Unemployment Benefit Scheme
Guns and ammunition seized during an investigation on April 8, 2021. A 27-year-old man was arrested in the case. (Petaluma Police Department)

Guns and ammunition seized during an investigation on April 8, 2021. A 27-year-old man was arrested in the case. (Petaluma Police Department)

The man, identified as 27-year-old Andres Marquez, was taken to the Sonoma County Jail on the warrants and on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

MORE NEWS: Good Samaritan Killed After Stopping To Help At Interstate 80 Crash Scene Near Dixon

According to jail records, Marquez is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.