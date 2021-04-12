SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After months of heated public debate and a courtroom battle, thousands of San Francisco elementary school students will be returning to in-class instructions beginning with the opening bell on Monday.

School Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said 11 early education preschool sites, 22 elementary schools and three County schools in SFUSD will be reopening to some students for in-person learning.

“Throughout April, SFUSD will continue to reopen school buildings, as well as to add more grade levels to schools that have already reopened for in-person learning,” officials said in a news release. “By the end of the month, SFUSD will likely have 107 school buildings reopened and an estimated 22,000 students returned to in-person learning.”

While thousands of elementary school students will be returning, San Francisco school officials still have no plans to return middle and high school students to their classrooms for 5-day-a-week instructions until the 2021 academic year that begins on Aug. 16.

“We recognize that students and families will experience this last part of the school year in different ways and we want to be sensitive to that and meet students where they are,” Matthews said. “It will feel different from before the pandemic for so many reasons, including the health and safety protocols but schools are still places for connection and interaction.”

The road to the return has not been easy. San Francisco city officials took the district to court unsuccessfully, seeking a judge’s order to force the school reopening. Matthews then announced his resignation for June 2020 only to eventually delay his departure by a year.

The publicly elected Board of Education also continues to be focal point of criticism.

“We know returning to our school buildings are signs of hope for our students, their families and many of our community members,” said SF Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez in a news release. “Together we can continue to get us all back safely.”

Several safety measures will be in place in the reopened classrooms. Students will be required to wear masks and be socially distanced. A majority of teachers have been vaccinated and the district has set up a COVID-19 surveillance testing system.

Remote learning will also continue for students who do not return to the classroom.

Free lunch and snacks will be served at school for students returning to in-person learning and will stay free through the 2020-21 school year. Free Grab & Go meals for students in distance learning will continue to be available, but with some changes.

“While this is a momentous occasion, it is not the full return needed for all students in the district,” Matthews said in the release. “Some students and families don’t want to return yet and some who want to return will not be able to at this time. Classes are still one community and all students are equally important members. No matter whether students are at home or at school, every student is a part of their school and classroom community.”