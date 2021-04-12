SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Vice-President Kamala Harris added her voice to the hundreds of thousands of reactions nationwide across all platforms to the shooting death of an unarmed black man by a Minneapolis police officer who said she thought she was using her taser.
"Prayers are not enough. Daunte Wright should still be with us," Harris tweeted Monday evening. "While an investigation is underway, our nation needs justice and healing, and Daunte's family needs to know why their child is dead—they deserve answers."
A police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright, after he was pulled over in a Minneapolis suburb Sunday, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement. On Monday, the police chief for the city of Brooklyn Center said the officer, identified as Kim Potter, intended to use her Taser but instead grabbed her gun and shot Wright.
Police released bodycam video of the shooting at a news conference. In the video, the officer who shot Wright shouted “Taser” multiple times before firing her gun at Wright at close range while Wright was in the driver’s seat.
"I just shot him," the officer said as the car drove away.
Sunday’s shooting happened in the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial for the killing of George Floyd.
Wright was 20-years old.
