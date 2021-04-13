LAFAYETTE (BCN) — A vehicle struck and critically injured a bicyclist in Lafayette on Tuesday morning, shutting down a major thoroughfare in the city for hours, police said.
Lafayette police issued an alert at 7:18 a.m. about the collision on Pleasant Hill Road in the area of the Olympic Boulevard roundabout.
Police said the bicyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No details about the driver or vehicle were immediately released.
The department sent out an update shortly before 3 p.m. saying that the roadway had reopened after motorists had to be diverted around the area during the investigation into the collision.