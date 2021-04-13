COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — The driver of a dump truck escaped injury after the truck caught fire Tuesday morning on along a freeway in Castro Valley.

The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted that units responded to the vehicle fire along westbound Interstate Highway 238 between I-580 and I-880 at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday.

The dump truck began smoking and the driver was able to make it safely off the freeway onto an exit ramp, the fire department said.

The fire appeared to have completely destroyed the inside of the truck’s cab. Crews were on the scene for about 30 minutes putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the truck fire was not immediately available.

