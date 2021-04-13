CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — The driver of a dump truck escaped injury after the truck caught fire Tuesday morning on along a freeway in Castro Valley.
At 8:23 AM, ACFD Engines 6 & 24, responded to a vehicle fire on WB 238 in Castro Valley. A dump truck started smoking and the solo occupant was able to make it safely off the freeway onto an exit ramp. Crews were on scene for about 30 minutes. No injuries reported. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/XmqMrq0LxE
The dump truck began smoking and the driver was able to make it safely off the freeway onto an exit ramp, the fire department said.
The fire appeared to have completely destroyed the inside of the truck’s cab. Crews were on the scene for about 30 minutes putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
