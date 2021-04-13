SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a woman after a homeowner observed someone ransacking her house in San Bruno via a surveillance camera, on Tuesday.
Officers responded around 3:21 p.m. after an alarm went off at the victim's home located in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue, according to the San Bruno Police Department. A neighbor told the she spotted the suspect leaving the house in the homeowner's truck.
Officers spotted the truck and followed it to Burlingame, where they detained the driver, a 30-year old Missouri woman.
Later, police determined the suspect stole the homeowners truck and backpack from a hospital parking lot in San Francisco, and then drove to the victim’s home to burglarize it.
The suspect was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Bruno Police Department at, (650) 616-7100 .