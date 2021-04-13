ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A dog died in a mobile home fire that two people narrowly escaped from in Rohnert Park on Monday morning, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.
Crews responded around 10 a.m. Monday to the report of the fire in the Las Casitas de Sonoma mobile home park and arrived to find the home engulfed in fire and smoke.
The two residents had escaped but both were exposed to large amounts of smoke while rescuing one of their dogs, and were not able to rescue a second dog later found dead in the mobile home, public safety officials said.
The two residents received medical care at the scene, and fire crews brought the blaze under control without it spreading to any adjacent mobile homes.
The damage from the fire is estimated at $100,000 and its cause remains under investigation.
