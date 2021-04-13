(CBS SF) — Paul Flores, the man named as prime suspect in the case of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in 1996, has been reportedly been arrested in Southern California.

Published reports say Flores was taken into custody in Tuesday morning San Pedro, Los Angeles County. His, Ruben Flores, was also reportedly taken into custody Tuesday morning at his home in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo County.

Sheriff’s officials were serving a search warrant at the elder Flores’ Arroyo Grande property this morning, KSBY reported.

BREAKING: Per @SLOSheriff : search warrant is being served at the home of Ruben Flores in Arroyo Grande. pic.twitter.com/VD3NKtJBmi — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 13, 2021

Smart was a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo County when she disappeared while walking back to her dorm room after a party in 1996. Her remains have never been found, but she was legally declared dead in 2002.

Paul Flores has been a longtime person of interest in the case and last month authorities declared hime to be the prime suspect.

Flores was also a Cal Poly student at the time and was seen walking toward the dorms with Smart on the night she went missing. He has denied being involved in her disappearance in the past.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Ian Parkinson would announce “major developments” in the case at a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m.