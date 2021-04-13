PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Police in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning released additional details on the fatal DUI crash that killed two people and injured seven Monday evening, including that the suspect arrested was already on probation for a prior DUI conviction.

According to police, officers responded to the collision between the two vehicles happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on West Leland Road just east of John Henry Johnson Parkway. Arriving officers found the two vehicles — a Chevy Camaro and a Toyota Corolla — and discovered three juvenile passengers from the Corolla had been ejected from the vehicle.

Police later determined the juveniles were a one-year-old, a four-year-old, and a seven-year-old. Fire and medical staff on scene helped treat the injured crash victims, who were transported via helicopter or ambulance to area hospitals.

Police said that collision evidence and witness statements indicated both cars were traveling east on West Leland Road when the driver of the Camaro — which was traveling at a high rate of speed — collided with the rear of the Corolla. The collision caused the Corolla driver to lose control and crash into several trees.

Police said the driver of the Corolla suffered major injuries due to the extreme impact of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene prior to being transported to a hospital. The front passenger also suffered major injuries but is expected to recover.

The three children in the Corolla were seated in the rear seat of the vehicle, including the one-year-old who was seated in an infant car seat. All three suffered serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals. The seven-year-old child later died while being treated at the hospital.

Police said the driver of the Camaro, identified as 25-year-old Christian Vargas, displayed signs of impairment at the scene. Vargas was not injured in the crash. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Two passengers in the Camaro, one of them a ten-year-old child seated in the rear seat, suffered serious injuries and were also transported to area hospitals.

Police said Vargas was found to be on active court probation at the time of the accident for a prior driving under the influence conviction.

Pittsburg police booked Vargas and he was later transported to the Martinez Detention Facility. He is being held on the charges of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony driving under the influence resulting in bodily Injury, and a violation of probation.

Pittsburg police said detectives and officers with the department’s Fatal Accident Response Team completed the investigation into the crash and will present the case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney later this week. The names of the victims involved are being withheld pending family notification.