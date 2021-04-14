SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Suspects in two attacks against elderly Asians in San Francisco made court appearances Wednesday morning at the Hall of Justice. The cases also drew a crowd outside the courthouse.

“I mean, this happened a year ago, so I was worried that people just forgot or didn’t care,” said Jack Liao. “And this lets me know that people still care, and we still have a chance to get justice for my grandpa.”

Jack Liao came to support his 84-year-old grandfather, who was on hand for Wednesday’s court hearing. Eric Ramos Hernandez, 23, is charged in the unprovoked attack in February 2020.

“I’m just worried that this is going to slip by,” Liao said, “and something’s going to happen, and my grandpa is not going to get justice. All I want today and in the future is for my grandpa to get justice.”

In another courtroom at the same hour, 39-year-old Steven Jenkins, accused of assaulting two elderly Asians on Market Street last month. The public outcry that has surrounded these incidents, and others, followed them to the courthouse Wednesday.

“If I commit a crime, I expect to go to jail,” said Leanna Louie of United Peace Collaborative. “And I know that. That’s why I don’t do it. And all these people that commit crimes, they should be held accountable for it. Everybody should be held accountable for their actions.”

Several dozen people representing a handful of community groups rallied outside during the hearings. The protestors had a very simple message. They are following these cases, and they expect aggressive prosecution.

“A group of us are out here again and again, to let the courts know, to let the DA know, that we are watching and we care,” Louie told KPIX 5. “We definitely care about San Francisco.”