OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District ruled Monday that emissions from the AB&I Foundry in East Oakland pose an elevated health risk that require the company to take actions to reduce emissions.

The finding comes in the district’s draft health risk assessment required by law of the facility. AB&I Foundry‘s website describes the company as producing cast iron pipes and fittings for plumbing systems.

“This health risk assessment is a critical step towards understanding and controlling toxic air emissions and protecting the health of a community that has historically experienced high exposures to air pollution,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “The Air District remains committed to delivering clean air for the Bay Area’s most vulnerable residents and will continue to fight for breathing equity.”

The public will have 60 days to review and provide input on the health risk assessment. Air District staff will respond to all comments before finalizing the report.

The health risk assessment and staff contact information is available at the air quality district’s website.

Because of the elevated emissions, the company is required to submit a risk reduction plan to the Air District and to implement measures to reduce air pollution exposure to the community.

“AB&I has already taken steps to reduce our emissions by announcing on March 12th that AB&I is moving molding operations to Texas in 2022. Heartbreakingly, this entails the loss of 100 of our current 200 jobs,” company general manager Michael Lowe said in a statement.

“We are continuing to work cooperatively with the Air District by adjusting our operations to meet the tougher emission standards hopefully saving the remaining 100 jobs. Unfortunately, California’s regulations are a moving target which creates business uncertainty making it very difficult to continue long-term investments,” Lowe said.

