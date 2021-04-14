SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A body was found at the site of a fire burning at a Vietnamese restaurant in San Jose Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded at about 5 a.m. to a two-alarm fire on the 2500 block of Senter Road in South San Jose.READ MORE: Judge Refuses To Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing SoFi Of Denying Loans To Immigrants
Officials said the fire began outside of the building and spread inside. Firefighters found the body in the exterior part of the building but the cause of the person’s death was not immediately known.READ MORE: Sex Offender Arrested For Alleged Hate Crime Spitting Attack Against Asian Woman In El Cerrito
It’s believed the fire started in the building’s trash enclosures, but the exact cause was not yet disclosed.
San Jose police shut down Senter Road at Feldspar during firefight and investigation.MORE NEWS: EBMUD Requests Public Input For Water Supply Plan Update