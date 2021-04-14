OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Caltrans contractor suffered major injuries after being hit by a car in Oakland early Wednesday morning, with the driver fleeing the scene.
The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at about 5:19 a.m. at the Bayview Ave. on-ramp to westbound Interstate Highway 580.
A preliminary investigation determined a dark-colored sedan hit a Caltrans contractor who was preparing to shut down lanes as part of a construction crew, the CHP said.
The contractor was severely injured and had to be life-flighted to a regional trauma center. No license plate or driver description was available.
Anyone who saw the collision or has information about the suspect vehicle or driver was urged to contact CHP Oakland at (510) 457-2875.