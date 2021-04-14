SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — Public Health officials in Santa Clara County — whose vaccination efforts have fallen behind much of the Bay Area — on Wednesday said they finally have a sufficient supply of the vaccine to meet the demand.

“For many, many weeks and months, we have been hampered by by a low supply of vaccine when it comes to how much we can get in arms,” explained Dr. Ahmed Kamal.

Dr. Kamal said nearly 300,000 additional doses from the federal government have enabled the county to rapidly expand access to the vaccine.

At the county’s largest vaccination site — Levi’s Stadium — the expansion was clearly apparently. Wave and wave of people eager to get vaccinated poured in through the stadium gates Wednesday.

“Even though we’ve been quarantining completely, it’s still important to get the vaccine,” says Langston James. “Because even the times you do go out — even something as simple as taking the dog for a walk — there’s always that risk. It’s important to get vaccinated not only for yourself, but for everyone in your life.”

The 16-year-old was able to take advantage of expanded eligibility the county announced on Tuesday and book an appointment.

Levi’s Stadium has the capacity to vaccinate as many as 15,000 people per day. More than 10,000 people received their shots at the stadium Wednesday.

“I’m doing this mainly for my kids. I want to be around for them. It’s safer to get a vaccine than to get the coronavirus,” said Stephen Ahiabu, who managed to book an appointment Monday evening.

Public health officials in the county said they’re racing to meet an August 1st deadline to get everyone their shots.

“I think in terms of vaccines and our delivery system, I am extremely confident that we can meet that deadline. But one thing that I think we need to cognizant of is there are still people who are hesitant to get the vaccine,” Dr. Kamal said.