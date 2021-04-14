SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Solano County on Wednesday announced they are expanding vaccine eligibility to individuals living or working in Solano County to everyone age 16 and older.

The move is being done in accordance with state guidance to expand eligibility to all Californians in this age group, officials said.

Other counties in the Bay Area have already expanded eligibility, with Contra Costa making the vaccine available to those age 16 and up at the end of March. San Francisco and Santa Clara County announced they were expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to to that age group on Tuesday.

Solano County also confirmed it would be pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in accordance with FDA and CDC recommendations. Until further notice, all vaccine clinics scheduled by the County will be administering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The public is urged to keep their appointments if they have already been scheduled.

“We are pleased to expand eligibility to all community members age 16 and older in Solano County,” said Solano County Health Officer Bela T. Matyas. “With the temporary pause in providing the J&J vaccine, appointments for first vaccine doses may continue to be limited. We ask that the public continue to be patient as the pace of administering vaccines depends on supply.”

Vaccinations are no cost and available to all currently eligible groups regardless of health insurance or immigration status. Residents eligible to receive the vaccine are asked to sign up using the state’s vaccine notification and scheduling platform, www.myturn.ca.gov, or through the Solano County COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form, www.bit.ly/covidvaccine, to get priority notifications on upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine administration and rollout in Solano County, visit www.solanocounty.com/covidvaccine.