OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — The East Bay Municipal Utility District posted a request Wednesday for residents of Alameda and Contra Costa counties to weigh in on updates to its water supply plan, which is updated every five years.
The plan assesses water supplies against expected water needs for a 30-year planning horizon. As the state faces possible megadrought conditions, the plan could be particularly important these coming years.
A virtual public comment meeting will be held April 29 and a virtual public hearing on May 11, during the regularly scheduled EBMUD board of directors meeting.
The public can submit comments by May 12 either by email to uwmp2020@ebmud.com, or by postal mail to S. Cheng, Water Resources Planning Division, EBMUD, P.O. BOX 24055, MS 901, Oakland, California, 94623-1055.
The draft of the plan is available for public review and comment at http://www.ebmud.com/uwmp. Final versions of these plans will be submitted to the California Department of Water Resources by July 1.
