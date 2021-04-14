SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal authorities in San Francisco on Wednesday announced that child daycare center worker in the city has been charged with possession of child pornography that appears to have been made at his place of employment.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair.

According to the federal complaint filed Wednesday, 26-year-old San Francisco resident Jace Wong used the social media application Kik to join an online chat group that shared child sexual abuse material.

ALSO READ: Possession of child pornography criminal complaint against Jace Wong

The complaint alleges that Wong on Tuesday posted videos depicting child sexual abuse to the chat group in addition to communicating directly with an undercover officer in the group. During the online chat, Wong sent the officer a 36 second video in which a prepubescent female, estimated to be 4 to 6 years old, is seen standing on a black and white tiled bathroom floor with her pants down to her ankles and her private parts exposed.

According to the release, law enforcement was able to identify Wong and his location at the time, which was the San Francisco daycare center where he was employed. Wong was arrested Tuesday afternoon as he left the daycare center.

Following the arrest, agents observed a black and white tiled bathroom in the facility believed to be where the video was filmed.

Authorities said Wong is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the complaint Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. in San Francisco before United States Magistrate Judge the Honorable Jacqueline Scott Corley. Wong currently remains in custody.

Wong is charged with possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

FBI investigators working on the case are asking anyone who might have additional information about Wong or his activities that are relevant to the case to email the FBI tip line at tips.fbi.gov or call (415) 553-7400.