BELMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — A San Francisco man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to several charges connected to his reported break-in days before at an auto body shop in Belmont, where he’s believed to have stolen thousands of dollars of equipment.
Armani Blanco, 22, faces charges of burglary, vandalism and shoplifting following his arrest. On top of the break-in charges, he's also facing consequences for reportedly shoplifting from a grocery store in the city a day later, San Mateo County prosecutors said.
Blanco’s accused of breaking into the Extreme Auto Body shop at 1300 Old County Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday and stealing two computers and two sensor tools worth a total of about $9,600, according to the district attorney’s office.
The shop owner discovered the break-in the next day and called police, and store surveillance footage showed Blanco breaking in and stealing the items, prosecutors said.
On Monday, Blanco allegedly stole $423 worth of groceries from a Safeway store in Belmont but was caught by police within minutes.
He remained in custody following the arrest and was set to return to court on April 27 for a preliminary hearing.
