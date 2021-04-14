COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that has left the victim clinging to life, according to authorities.

The San Jose Police Department Media Relations Twitter account posted that police received a call regarding the shooting at about 5:13 p.m.

Police units are at the shooting scene on the 900 block of N. 4th Street in the Hyde Park area. Arriving officers found one adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not announced a suspect or motive as of 5:40 p.m. Authorities will provide more information when it becomes available.