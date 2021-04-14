SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that has left the victim clinging to life, according to authorities.

The San Jose Police Department Media Relations Twitter account posted that police received a call regarding the shooting at about 5:13 p.m.

Police units are at the shooting scene on the 900 block of N. 4th Street in the Hyde Park area. Arriving officers found one adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 4th St. One adult male victim with life threatening injuries. No suspect or motive at the moment. More info when it becomes available. TOC 5:13 PM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 15, 2021

The victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not announced a suspect or motive as of 5:40 p.m. Authorities will provide more information when it becomes available.