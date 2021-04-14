EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A convicted sex offender was arrested after allegedly following an Asian woman into her garage and spitting in her face, police said.
El Cerrito police said dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday about a man who spat at a woman at Potrero Ave. and Everett St.
Officers arrived and contacted the victim, who told them she had just returned home and parked in her garage when she saw a man had followed her into her garage,
The man began shouting race-based insults at her and then spit in her face, police said. The man left the garage, and the woman called 911.
A second responding officer found the suspect nearby and he was arrested, police said. The suspect was identified as Ricky Amos, a 56-year-old resident of Richmond.
Police said Amos would be charged with battery and vandalism with a hate crime enhancement as well as charges for being out of compliance with sex offender registration requirements.
Amos was booked at the County Jail in Martinez.