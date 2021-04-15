SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — South San Francisco Unified School District will be bringing students in transitional kindergarten through fifth grade back to campus starting Monday for in-person instruction and academic support.
SSFUSD Superintendent Shawnterra Moore said students will be allowed on campus Monday through the last day of school on May 28.
"This is a crucial time for our district," Moore said in a statement. "We are aware of the new coronavirus variants, and we are committed to ensuring the health and welfare of our students and staff, which is why we've engaged in a process of meticulous planning that includes the use of new technologies to keep everyone safe."
The district will install 30 Arc UV-C machines, which use ultraviolet rays to eliminate COVID-19 particles from the air and surfaces, to sanitize the schools.
The SSFUSD consists of 16 schools and serves about 8,840 students.
