CONCORD (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Concord were able to control a house fire that erupted in the garage of a home on Vancouver Way Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
Contra Costa Fire officials first reported the structure fire on the 3700 block of Vancouver Way shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Confire is responding to a working structure fire in the 3700 block of Vancouver Way in Concord. Please avoid the area to allow first responders unimpeded access. #vancouveric
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 15, 2021
While the fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, fire officials asked people to stay away from the area due to power lines that had been brought down by the fire.
Vancouver Way fire Concord knocked down but downed power lines continue to present a extreme safety hazard. Please avoid the area. #vancouveric pic.twitter.com/9f7pXO5Ngy
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 15, 2021
Fire officials said the fire appeared to have originated in the garage of the home but moved into the residence. The quick response by fire crews isolated a majority of the damage to the garage.
Firefighters were continuing with extensive mop up in addition to dealing with the hazard presented by the downed power lines at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.