BERKELEY (BCN) — A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a downtown bank at knifepoint Saturday morning, Berkeley police said.
The robbery-in-progress was reported about 10:30 a.m. at the Bank of America 2151 Shattuck Ave. And two bicycle patrol officers in the area saw the suspect walking away from the bank and gave chase when he began to run away, police said.
When the suspect ran into another bank nearby, still holding a large amount of cash in his hands, the officers took him into custody, police said, noting that a search turned up a large knife.
The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, resisting arrest and violation of parole.
