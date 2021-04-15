WINDSOR (KPIX 5) – Members of the Windsor City Council joined outraged community members in calling for Mayor Dominic Foppoli to resign as he faces sexual assault allegations from half a dozen women.

It was a night full of twists and turns as Foppoli initially showed up to chair the meeting. After roughly a couple hours of public comment, the mayor decided to log off to respect those who voiced their opposition of him being at the meeting.

But not before the council voted to demand his resignation.

One community member sent a clear message during public comment, “To disgraced Mayor Foppoli. Resign you rapist.”

There was not a single comment during the emergency meeting in support of Foppoli as he sat there listening to calls for his resignation.

One speaker says, “Often times the worst and most evil monsters come in the guise of friends or allies. Regardless of what you may have done for this town in the past, you no longer have the confidence and respect on our behalf to lead this town.”

Another speaker added, “I have experienced and seen some of this behavior firsthand and I would like to say I’m so sorry. I’m sorry to all the women for not speaking out.”

Councilmember Esther Lemus recused herself from the meeting since she is one of the alleged victims. Lemus claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Foppoli last year. In all, six women have come forward.

The remaining two councilmembers were clear about wanting the mayor to step down.

Councilmember Deb Fudge said, “He says he loves Windsor, he’s been saying that over and over, he grew up here, Windsor is the most important town to him. Well if it the most important thing is the town to him, and you don’t want to harm it any farther, Dominic, you need to resign.”

“Now it maybe that you lost trust and will you let us to do our best to rebuild it. That maybe the ask now,” Vice Mayor Sam Salmon said.

Wednesday night’s meeting was largely symbolic. The only way to remove Foppoli from office is for him to either resign or launch a recall effort.

Charges have not been filed against Foppoli. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney General’s office are investigating the allegations.