SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple juvenile victims he contacted through social media, according to authorities.

In a release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department, authorities said a female juvenile reported to police in mid-January of this year that she been sexually assaulted. The victim told authorities she was initially contacted by the adult suspect through the social media app Snapchat.

The suspect engaged in sexually explicit conversation with the girl, who he knew to be a juvenile, and convinced her to meet with him, sexually assaulting her when they met in person. The department’s domestic violence/sexual assault detectives immediately took over the investigation.

Detectives conducting interviews and analyzing several social media accounts as they investigated the case. Earlier this month, detectives gleaned information from from their social media analysis that identified 25-year-old Occidental resident Peter Duranceau as the assault suspect.

Detectives also identified a second juvenile victim who Duranceau did not meet in person, but had engaged in sexually explicit conversation with while attempting to convince the victim to meet.

After identifying Duranceau as the suspect, detectives worked to locate and arrest him. On Thursday, Duranceau contacted police and turned himself in. Based on the investigation, Duranceau is suspected of committing a sexual assault and attempting to lure juveniles with the intent to commit a sexual assault. Police said they believe Duranceau has additional victims and are hoping they are willing to come forward.

The department tweeted about the arrest and that detectives are seeking additional victims.

ARREST: Sexual Assault Investigation – More Potential Victims

Peter Duranceau 25 y/o Occidental resident, arrested today related to an on-going SA investigation. Duranceau was luring juvenile girls social media. Detectives believe there are more victimshttps://t.co/4agenEZUbB pic.twitter.com/cVhDbOI6ry — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) April 15, 2021

The suspect was arrested and later booked into jail with a $900,000 bail. He faces multiple felony charges, including lewd acts against a 14- or 15-year-old child, sending harmful or obscene material to a juvenile, communication with a minor with intent to commit a sex crime, arranging to meet a minor with intent to engage in sexual conduct and possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Durnaceau’s alleged crimes is still ongoing and detectives believe there are more victims associated with his criminal behavior. Authorities encourage any victims or survivors associated with this suspect to contact Detective Boehm at 707-543-4048. Victims can also contact detectives through the department’s online Tip Line.