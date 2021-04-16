SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Jose Sharks announced that fans would be welcomed back to SAP Center for remaining home games starting later this month.

The team announced Friday that fans would be in attendance starting with the April 26 matchup against the Phoenix Coyotes. A home game on April 24 against the Minnesota Wild will only be open to families of players and staff.

“We appreciate the patience of our fans over the past year and we’re thankful for your trust to provide you with a safe and enjoyable experience,” said Jonathan Becher, president of Sharks Sports & Entertainment.

Numerous COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including a requirement that all fans 24 months and older must bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the game or proof of being fully vaccinated.

The Sharks are offering two options for testing at the arena, including complimentary PCR tests between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the arena on non-game days and rapid antigen tests before games for a $50 fee.

Other protocols include the requirement of face coverings and ban on most bags, including purses and clutches. Diaper bags and bags carrying medical necessities would be allowed.

Citing current state guidelines, consumption of food and beverage is only allowed in designated areas and not in the seating bowl or in suites.

The last time the Sharks played in front of a home crowd was on March 8, 2020, before Santa Clara County banned large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, a move that was unprecedented at the time.

Tickets for remaining home games will go on sale starting April 19.