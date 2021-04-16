SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A new golf and entertainment complex hopes to be a hit in the South Bay as popular chain Topgolf opened its San Jose location to the public Friday.

The high-tech driving range has a family feel, despite also featuring a sports bar with a night-club vibe.

“It’s approachable for everyone to have a good time,” said Director of Operations Travis Miller.

Miller says the golf entertainment megaplex was designed to create something fun, no golf experience needed.

“If you look around the venue right now, you’re going to see families,

kids; you’re going to see businesspeople out having fun. You’re going to see serious golfers and people who never play golf,” Miller said.

There are 120 bays available to rent for $40 to $60 dollars, depending on the time of day. Up to six players can join in, hitting balls, dining on burgers, pizza and finger foods or having beverages ranging from sodas to beer, wine

and cocktails.

“You don’t have to be a great player to come in here and have a good time,” said Robert Armendariz, who brought his family Friday to try things out.

“You can take all the kids out. It’s not just the dads, right? You can take the whole family out.”

High-tech touches include an electronically triggered ball dispenser. The balls themselves have microchips that allow their flight to be tracked and replayed on big screens that also read out distance, speed and height.

Patrons can also play a golf version of angry birds or virtually tee-off on top courses around the world. Parts of the facility are still closed because of COVID, including an interior wine lounge with an extensive selection of vintages and a sports bar with giant screens.

Topgolf is also bringing 600 jobs to the area, with 150 positions still open.

“We have all sorts of jobs, whether that’s in hospitality, culinary, admin jobs and our facilities team. We look forward to people applying at Topgolf.com,” Miller said.

Because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions, there are no walkups allowed for the time being. Players have to reserve a spot in advance, so players must plan ahead.

Dallas-based Topgolf has 66 locations around the country. This is the second Topgolf to open in Northern California, with the other location in Roseville near Sacramento.