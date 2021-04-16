VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two men suffered serious injuries in a shooting in a Vallejo neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Vallejo police said the shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. along Kentucky St. near Napa St.
Arriving officers found two male victims who had been shot. Both were taken to local trauma centers were they were listed in serious but stable condition.
There was no immediate word on any suspects or motive in the shooting.
Vallejo police asked anyone with information on the shooiting to contact Detective Scott Yates at 707-648-4533 or Detective Joel Caitham at 707-648-4280.