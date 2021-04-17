OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The deaths of a father and his 1-year-old daughter, killed in a suspicious Oakland residential fire early Saturday, were being investigated as homicides, authorities said.

In a news release, Oakland police said the deadly 12:14 a.m. fire in the 9500 block of Stearns Ave. may be linked to a series of crimes which include shootings, a homicide and a commercial fire on Wednesday that firefighters have determined was an act of arson.

Arrival video showing back side of house- #oakland pic.twitter.com/LgNDCUSKRh — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 17, 2021

Authorities said several adults and children were trapped inside the Sterns Ave. residence when firefighters arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to rescue several and extinguish the fire.

But, during a search of the structure, firefighters made a grim discovery: the bodies of a 37-year-old male and his 1-year-old daughter.

Two additional victims were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions had not been released as of early Saturday afternoon.

Arson investigators have preliminarily determined that the fire was intentionally set. Also investigating the crime scene were Oakland homicide detectives and federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents.

Investigators believe the fatal fire may be linked to several other crimes including:

On Saturday April 10 at 8:52 p.m., police officers responded to a commercial business in the 1900 block of 90th Avenue on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located an Oakland man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Wednesday, April 14 at 11:05 p.m., Oakland firefighters responded to a structure fire located at a commercial business in the 1900 block of 90th Ave. The same location as the April 10 fatal shooting. Arson investigators believe the business was intentionally set on fire and is being investigated as arson. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, April 15, an individual who homicide detectives believe was involved in the April 10, fatal shooting turned himself into Oakland police and was placed under arrest. The case was forwarded to the Alameda District Attorney’s Office for review and charging.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering reward money in each of the cases where a death was involved. The reward amount of up to $40,000 for an arrest made in today’s case. Crime Stoppers of Oakland Tip line (510) 777-8572.