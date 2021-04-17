OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was driving rolled over as she attempted a sudden turn to exit Interstate 580 onto Highway 13 in Oakland.
California Highway Patrol officers found a silver Chevrolet Malibu upside down around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in trees beside the road at the Highway 13 exit off westbound I-580.
According to the CHP, the adult female driver had not been wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. No other vehicles were involved.
According to the CHP, the adult female driver had not been wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. No other vehicles were involved.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved and the identity of the woman is being withheld until family has been notified, the CHP said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Oakland CHP at (510) 457-2875.