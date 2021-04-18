ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — A 16-year-old was fatally shot inside a garage Saturday night and two people were arrested for assaulting police officers who were rushing to the boy’s aid during a violent confrontation in an Antioch neighborhood.

Antioch police said officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 6 p.m. at a house in the 4500 block of Shannondale Drive, a neighborhood located near the Antioch Water Park.

When officers arrived, there were several people at the home and officers were angrily confronted while they were trying to get to the victim, who was in an open garage at the home.

Officers called for mutual aid from other jurisdictions to get the crowd under control. At least two people were arrested for resisting, delaying, obstructing, or assaulting public safety officers.

When officers made it to the garage, they found the victim on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Officers learned that two suspects entered the garage, and at least one of them began shooting at the victim. The pair reportedly left on foot. Their identities are not known.

Detectives are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. Tips may be sent to text-a-tip, to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.