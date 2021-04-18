SARATOGA (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire gutted a Saratoga residence early Sunday and threatened to spread to nearby homes and vegetation before it was brought under control, authorities said.
The Santa Clara County Fire Department said crews responded to a 2:12 a.m. call reporting a structure fire in a residence on the 20200 block of Miljevich Drive in Saratoga.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from a one story, singe-family residence. One resident had evacuated the home and indicated that there were no other occupants inside.
At approximately 2:33 a.m., a second alarm was requested due to the extent of the fire and nearby exposures – adjacent homes and vegetation. The fire was brought under control just after 3:00 a.m.
Crews remained on scene through the early morning hours for extensive cleanup. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.