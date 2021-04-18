SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Key reserve Juan Toscano-Anderson has become the latest Golden State Warrior player to join the injury list after suffering a concussion in a frightening fall while diving over the scorer’s table to make a save that led to a Steph Curry 3-pointer.
Toscano-Anderson's hustle play helped give the Warriors to a 103-101 lead late in the fourth quarter.
After a whistle stopped play, the medical staff rushed to help Toscano-Anderson as he laid prone on the ground. He was helped back up and left the court holding a towel to the right side of his bleeding head.
The team said he suffered a laceration and would undergo the NBA's concussion protocol. It was not determined how long he will be sidelined.
A player in the concussion protocol program can’t return to the floor until the following:
- He is without concussion-related symptoms at rest for at least 24 hours.
- He has successfully completed the NBA return-to-participation exertion protocol.
- During each stage of activity, ranging from stationary bike rides to basketball workouts must be done without the recurrence of concussion symptoms.
- A team physician has discussed the return-to-participation process and decision with the Director of the NBA concussion program, Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher.

Toscano-Anderson, who plays a key role off the bench, joins a growing list of sidelined Warriors as Golden State battles for a slot in the post-season. Top draft pick James Wiseman has been lost for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Kelly Oubre Jr. has missed five consecutive games with a wrist injury and Eric Paschall has missed several games after suffering a left hip flexor strain.