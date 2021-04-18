PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old Santa Rosa man has being held for DUI and vehicular manslaughter Sunday after a horrific late night crash on Stony Point Road in Petaluma claimed the life of a 52-year-old man, authorities said.

Petaluma police said Austin Matsler-David was arrested after receiving hospital treatment for injuries suffered in the 11:27 p.m. crash on Stony Point Road just north of Denman Road.

Arriving officers located a white Honda Civic in Lichau Creek and a white Ford F150 truck that had rolled over several times on the shoulder of Stony Point Road. Both vehicles were occupied only by a driver.

Officers immediately began giving medical aid to both drivers, but the pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the truck appeared to have been traveling northbound on Stony Point when he was struck head-on by the Honda. The impact of the collision flipped over the truck several times, ejecting the driver.

Matsler-David, who was driving the Honda, appeared to be traveling southbound and crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the Ford. After striking the Ford the Honda continued southbound on the east shoulder of the roadway and went over a concrete K-rail barrier and into the creek.

While giving medical aid to Matsler-David, an officer noticed the odor of alcoholic beverages. Officers conducted a DUI investigation and determined there was probable cause to arrest Matsler-David for DUI.

The identity of the victim was being held pending notification of family members.

The Petaluma Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the collision. If anyone witnessed the collision, please contact Traffic Officer Chris Ricci at 707-781-1275.