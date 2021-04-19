ANTIOCH (BCN/CBS SF) – A woman was in stable condition after she was accidentally shot by a passenger in her car Monday afternoon, Antioch police said.

An officer was flagged down about 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of W. 18th and L streets about the shooting and found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked at Antioch High School.

The victim initially told the officer that she had been robbed and shot by someone she didn’t know, but the officer determined that she had instead been accidentally shot by an acquaintance.

Police said the woman was shot while she was driving north on L Street near William Reed Drive, by one of two men in the car. She pulled over in the school parking lot, and the two passengers, 18 and 22 years old, got out and ran. The victim and people inside the car aren’t associated with the school, police said.

Another Antioch officer found both men at the intersection of L and W. 10th streets. One had a handgun, and a second gun believed to have been fired in the shooting was found nearby by a police dog. The two men were arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of firearms.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition on Monday afternoon, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. Tips may be sent to text-a-tip, to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

