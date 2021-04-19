DUBLIN (BCN) – The Dublin City Council on Tuesday will consider a proposal to build a 308-unit project near the West Dublin/Pleasanton BART station the city says would be considered 100% affordable housing.

San Francisco developer BRIDGE Housing wants to develop 3.6 acres at 6501 Golden Gate Drive, across Interstate 580 from BART and across the street from the BART parking structure. The project would be five stories — the top four housing and the ground level parking and retail — and be built in two phases of 136 units and 172 units.

If approved, the city would spend $7.1 million from its affordable housing fund and another $2.9 million from its share of Alameda County Measure A-1 Bond funds on the partnership.

The first phase would consist of units for mixed-income levels, ranging from 20% to 60% of area median income.

“BRIDGE anticipates that 30% of the units in Phase A would be set aside for special needs populations that could include formerly homeless individuals/families and/or veterans,” according to a city staff report.

The units would be made affordable for homeless persons, those at risk of becoming homeless and those with special needs, and would be furnished with appliances, furniture and basic kitchenware, including dishes.

BRIDGE would also construct a “warm shell of at least 2,200 square feet of a ground floor cafe or similar use in the project” and provide plaza enhancements to improve pedestrian access to the BART connection over the freeway, according to the report. The city’s $10 million would go toward the first phase.

The remaining 172 units would also be considered affordable, though an affordability matrix hasn’t been determined.

The next step for the project would be for BRIDGE to submit applications for permitting and Planning Commission review. The project would go back to the Council for final approval.

The Dublin City Council meets virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday. To watch or take part, go to https://bit.ly/2OVtHFr.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.